Chandigarh saw a 14.2% rise in convictions for fresh Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) cases in 2024, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report. The data highlights an improvement in judicial outcomes for cases both registered and decided within the same calendar year.

Beyond child safety, the NCRB data showed a parallel rise in convictions for crimes against women. (HT File)

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In 2024, city courts convicted accused persons in 185 fresh POCSO cases, up from 162 in 2023. Of these, 148 convictions involved heinous offences under Sections 4 and 6 (aggravated sexual assault), while 37 pertained to Sections 8 and 10 (sexual assault). However, acquittals remained high, with 314 cases resulting in the accused being cleared.

On the investigation front, Chandigarh Police filed charge-sheets in 431 fresh POCSO cases in 2024, a marginal increase from 428 in the previous year.

Focus on forensics

Inspector general of police Pushpendra Kumar attributed the improved conviction rate to a shift toward “scientific investigation” and tighter coordination with prosecutors. “The result is a product of time-bound probes and robust victim support mechanisms throughout the trial,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Legal experts agree that DNA evidence has become a game-changer. “Scientific evidence now secures convictions even if a victim turns hostile,” said criminal lawyer Terminder Singh. He also noted that the State Legal Services Authority’s financial aid and the use of special courts have helped shield victims from intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Legal experts agree that DNA evidence has become a game-changer. “Scientific evidence now secures convictions even if a victim turns hostile,” said criminal lawyer Terminder Singh. He also noted that the State Legal Services Authority’s financial aid and the use of special courts have helped shield victims from intimidation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Faster trials, sensitive approach {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Faster trials, sensitive approach {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Advocate NK Nanda credited the trend to a “child-sensitive approach” by the judiciary and police. He said the timely presentation of forensic and electronic evidence has plugged procedural loopholes. “Faster trials in special POCSO courts help maintain the consistency of child witness testimonies, which is crucial for a successful prosecution,” Nanda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Advocate NK Nanda credited the trend to a “child-sensitive approach” by the judiciary and police. He said the timely presentation of forensic and electronic evidence has plugged procedural loopholes. “Faster trials in special POCSO courts help maintain the consistency of child witness testimonies, which is crucial for a successful prosecution,” Nanda said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Beyond child safety, the NCRB data showed a parallel rise in convictions for crimes against women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond child safety, the NCRB data showed a parallel rise in convictions for crimes against women. {{/usCountry}}

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In 2024, 118 convictions were recorded in this category—an 8.2% increase from 109 in 2023. Total registrations for crimes against women stood at 592 for the year.

While the data shows a positive trajectory in disposals, experts noted that the high number of acquittals (204 in crimes against women and 314 in POCSO) highlights the ongoing challenge of sustaining evidence in sensitive cases within a short trial window.

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