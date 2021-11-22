Chandigarh Police arrest 2 men for stealing car from hotel parking lot

Police have arrested two men for stealing a car from the parking lot of a hotel.

The accused have been identified as Nirmal Singh, 27, from Faridkot and Dalip Kumar, 34, from Dhanas.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Sunny Abrol, a resident of Sector 125, Kharar. He stated that on November 12, he kept his car in the parking lot of Hotel Aquamarine in Sector 22, Chandigarh, and handed over the keys to the security guards. After some time, when he asked for the keys, the security guard said that the keys were missing and he found that the car had been stolen. Abrol said that the car also had his laptop, hard drive and other documents.

Nirmal Singh was arrested on November 18 and the stolen car was recovered from his possession. He was sent to two days in police remand and based on his statement, Dalip was nabbed and two gold earrings from recovered from him. Dalip said that the Nirmal had snatched the earrings from a pedestrian.

A laptop and laptop accessories, hard drive, LCD screen and other valuables were also recovered from Kumar.

Police said that Nirmal Singh had gone to Canada, but was deported owing to his drug addiction.

The duo had previously been arrested in a snatching case registered at the Sector 17 police station on November 13, 2021.