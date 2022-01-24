Chandigarh Police arrest man for attacking wife

Police have arrested a resident of Sector 25 for attacking his wife with a sharp-edged object on Saturday evening. The accused has been identified as Sonu. Police said he is unemployed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that Sonu and his wife, Kiran, had an argument, following which he attacked her. She informed the police and they arrested him. He was later bailed out.

A case under Sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Kiran is undergoing treatment at Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16.