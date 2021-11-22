Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh Police arrest man for snatching woman’s purse
chandigarh news

Chandigarh Police arrest man for snatching woman’s purse

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has solved a snatching case lodged in February with the arrest of a resident of Sector 52
Chandigarh Police have recovered four mobile phones, three laptops and a camera from the snatcher. (Representative image)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has solved a snatching case lodged in February with the arrest of a resident of Sector 52. Four mobile phones, three laptops and one DRS camera have been recovered from him, which he had snatched and stolen from different areas of Chandigarh and Mohali

The accused has been identified as Manish. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off while he was going towards Manimajra market to sell a stolen mobile phone.

On February 12 this year, Sarabjeet Kaur, 40, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, who is a teacher at a school in Kurali, stated that a man on a scooter snatched her bag which had her purse containing 15,000 cash, her mobile phone, her sister-in-law’s purse carrying 2,500 and her phone. A snatching case had been registered at Manimajra police station.

Police said that Manish had previously been arrested in a case registered at Sector 11 police station.

Woman falls prey to snatchers

A woman from Maloya fell prey to two motorcycle-borne persons. The victim, Mandeep, 28, told the police she and her husband were walking towards Maloya, when two people on a motorcycle wearing helmets snatched her purse on Sector 39/38 west dividing road. She added that the purse contained an I-Pad and 8,000. A case has been registered at Sector 39 police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP