chandigarh news

Chandigarh Police arrest Mohali man for transporting stolen bike

Chandigarh Police have arrested a resident of Mohali for transporting a stolen motorcycle to Uttar Pradesh
Chandigarh Police have booked the Mohali man for dishonestly receiving stolen property. (Representative image)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A man was arrested for transporting a stolen motorcycle to Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Nayagaon.

The matter came to light when Rajat of Nayagaon saw a motorcycle that had been stolen on November 21 from his friend, Amit, being packed in the transport area. Rajat informed Amit who told the police, following which Ajay was nabbed.

Ajay told the police that the motorcycle was stolen by one Kuldeep using a duplicate key. After stealing the vehicle, Kuldeep had left for Uttar Pradesh and told Ajay to send the bike to him. A case under Section 411 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 26 police station.

