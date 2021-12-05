Chandigarh Police arrest Mohali man for transporting stolen bike

A man was arrested for transporting a stolen motorcycle to Uttar Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Nayagaon.

The matter came to light when Rajat of Nayagaon saw a motorcycle that had been stolen on November 21 from his friend, Amit, being packed in the transport area. Rajat informed Amit who told the police, following which Ajay was nabbed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay told the police that the motorcycle was stolen by one Kuldeep using a duplicate key. After stealing the vehicle, Kuldeep had left for Uttar Pradesh and told Ajay to send the bike to him. A case under Section 411 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 26 police station.