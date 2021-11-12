Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh police arrest Sector 29 resident for vehicle theft
Chandigarh police arrest Sector 29 resident for vehicle theft

The Chandigarh police arrested a resident of Sector 29 on charge of vehicle theft; the police said the accused was a drug addict and a habitual offender and works as a part-time driver
Published on Nov 12, 2021 03:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The police have arrested a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh, on charge of vehicle theft.

The accused has been identified as Amir Khan, 32, a resident of Sector 29, Chandigarh. The police said the accused was a drug addict and a habitual offender. He works as a part-time driver.

He was arrested by a special investigation team constituted under the supervision of Gurmukh Singh, deputy superintendent of police (DSP, East).

Amir was arrested on a tip-off from near the HDFC Bank, Phase 1, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. He was caught driving a stolen Activa with a fake number plate. During the interrogation, he said he had stolen the two-wheeler. During further investigation, the police recovered stolen Mahindra Gusto and an Activa from him. The accused had stolen a purse and mobile phone last month.

