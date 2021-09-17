Chandigarh Police constable appointed excise inspector in UP

A constable with Chandigarh Police has been appointed as an excise inspector in Prayagraj after clearing the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Constable Vijay Rathi will soon be taking charge after being relieved from Chandigarh Police. Hailing from Sonepat, Rathi had joined UT police on May 1, 2011. In 2019 he appeared for the exam in Lucknow. He was posted at police lines and used to prepare during his free time. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal took to Twitter to share the news after Rathi met him on Thursday.