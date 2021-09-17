Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh Police constable appointed excise inspector in UP

Vijay Rathi, a constable with Chandigarh Police, has been appointed as an excise inspector in Prayagraj after clearing the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 17, 2021 01:29 AM IST
Constable Vijay Rathi will soon be taking charge as excise inspector in UP after being relieved from Chandigarh Police. (Representative image/HT)

A constable with Chandigarh Police has been appointed as an excise inspector in Prayagraj after clearing the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Constable Vijay Rathi will soon be taking charge after being relieved from Chandigarh Police. Hailing from Sonepat, Rathi had joined UT police on May 1, 2011. In 2019 he appeared for the exam in Lucknow. He was posted at police lines and used to prepare during his free time. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal took to Twitter to share the news after Rathi met him on Thursday.

