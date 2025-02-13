Chandigarh Police crack down on illegal immigration firms

In a crackdown against illegally operating immigration companies and agencies, Chandigarh Police conducted a city-wide operation on Wednesday to curb their fraudulent activities. Multiple FIRs were lodged, and several individuals were arrested for running immigration firms in Chandigarh without proper authorisation. During the raids at their offices, officials recovered passports, laptops, desktops, cash, and other incriminating materials used in fraudulent activities. (HT Photo)

A case was registered against Rajveer Singh and Satyam Bhatnagar of Satyam Immigration Services, Maloya, at the Maloya police station. During the raid, police recovered 60 passports, a CPU, and ₹2.6 lakh in cash from their office. Singh was taken into custody, while the investigations continue.

The Sector 3 police station reported two cases. The first FIR was lodged against Anu Thakur, the owner of M/s Milestone Immigration Company in Sector 8-C, for promoting unauthorised visas for Dubai through Instagram. She was arrested, and her mobile phone was seized. The second FIR was lodged against Alka Thakur, the owner of M/s Greenland Overseas Consultancy, Sector 8, for employing staff without police verification. She was also arrested.

An FIR was lodged against Harshdeep, the owner of Calgiri Overseas in Sector 20, at the Sector 19 police station. During the raid, police seized a laptop and an entry register from his office. Harshdeep was arrested and is now under investigation.

The Sector 31 police station reported the arrests of Rupinder and Mohd Arif for running an illegal immigration business. Stamps, PAN cards, and other documents were seized from their possession. Both were released on bail after initial questioning.