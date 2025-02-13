Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh Police crack down on illegal immigration firms

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 13, 2025 09:28 AM IST

An FIR was lodged against Harshdeep, the owner of Calgiri Overseas in Sector 20, at the Sector 19 police station, Chandigarh; during the raid, police seized a laptop and an entry register from his office; Harshdeep was arrested and is now under investigation

In a crackdown against illegally operating immigration companies and agencies, Chandigarh Police conducted a city-wide operation on Wednesday to curb their fraudulent activities.

Multiple FIRs were lodged, and several individuals were arrested for running immigration firms in Chandigarh without proper authorisation. During the raids at their offices, officials recovered passports, laptops, desktops, cash, and other incriminating materials used in fraudulent activities. (HT Photo)
Multiple FIRs were lodged, and several individuals were arrested for running immigration firms in Chandigarh without proper authorisation. During the raids at their offices, officials recovered passports, laptops, desktops, cash, and other incriminating materials used in fraudulent activities. (HT Photo)

Multiple FIRs were lodged, and several individuals were arrested for running immigration firms without proper authorisation. During the raids at their offices, officials recovered passports, laptops, desktops, cash, and other incriminating materials used in fraudulent activities.

A case was registered against Rajveer Singh and Satyam Bhatnagar of Satyam Immigration Services, Maloya, at the Maloya police station. During the raid, police recovered 60 passports, a CPU, and 2.6 lakh in cash from their office. Singh was taken into custody, while the investigations continue.

The Sector 3 police station reported two cases. The first FIR was lodged against Anu Thakur, the owner of M/s Milestone Immigration Company in Sector 8-C, for promoting unauthorised visas for Dubai through Instagram. She was arrested, and her mobile phone was seized. The second FIR was lodged against Alka Thakur, the owner of M/s Greenland Overseas Consultancy, Sector 8, for employing staff without police verification. She was also arrested.

An FIR was lodged against Harshdeep, the owner of Calgiri Overseas in Sector 20, at the Sector 19 police station. During the raid, police seized a laptop and an entry register from his office. Harshdeep was arrested and is now under investigation.

The Sector 31 police station reported the arrests of Rupinder and Mohd Arif for running an illegal immigration business. Stamps, PAN cards, and other documents were seized from their possession. Both were released on bail after initial questioning.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On