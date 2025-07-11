Chandigarh Police FIR against AAP on Bajwa’s doctored video complaint

Chandigarh Police on Friday booked an unknown media handler of the Aam Aadmi Party for posting a doctored video of the leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa’s statement against the alleged misconduct of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau during the search of Majitha SAD legislator Ganieve Kaur Majithia’s house following the recent arrest of her husband and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Leader of opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa walking out of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The FIR was registered under Sections 336 (4), 356, and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for criminal conspiracy and defamation.

In his complaint on July 7, Bajwa named AAP supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and state AAP president Aman Arora, and their associates and accused them of circulating the doctored video intended to malign his political image. But the police did not name the AAP leaders in the FIR.

“I’m the leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and keep raising my voice against atrocities and illegalities being committed by the AAP government of Punjab. Recently, an FIR was registered against Bikram Singh Majithia by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. His wife Ganieve Kaur is a member of the legislative assembly. In utter violation of law, the officials of the Vigilance Bureau entered her house and even went up to her bedroom. Such conduct against a lady was uncalled for and also contrary to law. On June 25, 2025, I posted a video on my official X handle at 3.13pm wherein I criticised the action of the Vigilance Bureau officials against a lady MLA and also highlighted a similar misconduct by them against MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira. This video is of 3 minutes and 48 seconds,” Bajwa stated in his complaint.

“This video was edited in such a manner to show as if I had rendered support to Bikram Singh Majithia. All leaders of the AAP started posting these doctored videos on their X handles and circulating the same on social media,” said Bajwa. He submitted clips of his original and the alleged doctored video to the police.

“This doctored video was intentionally circulated to harm my political image, and also that of the Congress through me. I was defamed, maligned, accused of supporting persons facing prosecution for supporting violators of law, whereas the actual issue raised by me pertaining to the manner of arrest and conduct of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau was edited,” read the complaint that is now a part of the FIR.

He said that democracy provides for freedom of speech but doesn’t permit fabrication and doctoring of videos to harm the reputation of a person and mislead the public.

Bajwa mentioned the FIR in the Vidhan Sabha on Friday, saying the AAP was misleading the public by stooping low and circulating fabricated videos to defame others.

Meanwhile, Harpal Cheema said AAP leaders were not afraid of any FIR. “The FIR has exposed that Bajwa is friends with the BJP. He has managed to get a false case registered in the Union Territory of Chandigarh,” the finance minister said on the floor of Vidhan Sabha. He said Bajwa has taken a U-turn on the issue of the war against drugs and action against smugglers.