Chandigarh Police nab Himachal man with 50-gm heroin

A resident of Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested with 50-gram heroin near the petrol pump in Phase 2, Industrial Area, on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Panna Lal, 35. A drugs case has been registered.

Kharar man held with illegal weapon

The operation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, with one countrymade pistol and five live cartridges. The accused, identified as Kuljeet Singh Kang, 35, was arrested near Butterfly Park in Sector 26. A case under Arms Act was registered.

Mohali man loses phone to snatchers

A resident of Phase 4, Mohali, lost his mobile phone to two motorcycle borne snatchers near the Sector 40/41 lightpoint. Based on the complaint of the victim Rafeeque Mohd, a snatching case has been registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Beopar Mandal seeks relief for traders in budget

The Chandigarh Beopar Mandal has sent a memorandum to the finance minister of India seeking relief in taxation and announcement of an amnesty scheme for pending pre-GST Assessment VAT cases on the pattern of nearby states. Other major suggestions mooted by the traders include rationalisation of income tax exemption limit and rate slabs and exemption of capital gain on commercial self-use property.

CCPCR organises blanket distribution drive in slum area

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) visited the slum area of Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, on Thursday to check on the underprivileged children residing there. The team members interacted with around six families and identified 22 children living there without facilities like hygiene, water and sanitation and are not going to school. They also distributed 12 blankets to these underprivileged children.

22-yr-old ends life

A 22-year-old man was found hanging at his house in Sector 47 on Thursday morning. Police said the deceased is a Class 12 passout and took the extreme step when he was alone at home. The body has been kept in the mortuary and postmortem will be conducted on Friday. No suicide note was found.