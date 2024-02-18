Chandigarh Police nab taxi driver for stealing motorcycles

A team of the UT police crime branch arrested a taxi driver who was involved in multiple cases of bike theft. The accused taxi driver and recovered motorcycles in the custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT PHOTO)

A total of six Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sandeep Kumar, alias Lovepreet, who hails from Ferozepur.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

While three of the solved theft cases were reported at the Sector 39 police station, one was reported in the area of Sector 11 police station.

Complainant Sonu, a resident of Dhanas, had reported the theft of a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle from near Balmiki Mandir, Sector 24, on October 20, 2023.

Police apprehended the accused after a tip-off that he was trying to sell a stolen bike in Sarangpur.

During remand, Kumar disclosed that he had stolen six vehicles from the different areas of Chandigarh. Acting upon his disclosure, six motorcycles were recovered by the police.

The motorcycles were taken into possession under Section 102 (power of police officer to seize certain property)of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).