The gang offers help at ATM kiosks and then swaps the user’s debit card with a fake one. (HT Photo/For representation only)
Chandigarh police on the hunt for ATM card-swapping gang

In the latest case, Chandigarh Police said the gang, led by Monu, targeted a man trying to withdraw cash from an ATM at the Mauli Jagran Complex market on September 22
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 03:47 AM IST

Police are on the lookout for an ATM card-swapping gang from Moradabad that has been active in the city recently.

In the latest case, police said the gang, led by Monu, targeted a man trying to withdraw cash from an ATM at the Mauli Jagran Complex market on September 22.

The victim, Amarjit, said he wanted to withdraw 10,000 using his friend Rahul’s debit card. But the machine was not working. Two men present in the kiosk offered to help him, but that also didn’t work.

He informed his friend that the money could not be withdrawn, but Rahul alerted him that 35,720 were debited from his bank account through multiple transactions. Amarjit then realised that the debit card had been swapped and informed the police.

A case under Sections 420, 406, 380 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station on his complaint.

During probe, police established it was the handiwork of Monu’s gang that has targeted at least five people through similar modus operandi recently. Efforts are on to nab them.

