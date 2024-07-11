Chandigarh: Police probe online prostitution angle in Sector 44 firing case

The UT police have launched an investigation into a potential online prostitution racket linked to a violent altercation in Sector 44. The incident, which occurred around 2 am on Monday, involved a brutal attack on a 28-year-old banker, Ankur Panwar, who was assaulted with a sword by a group of assailants. Ankur, a resident of Sector 44-D, Chandigarh, sustained severe injuries in the clash. (HT Photo)

According to sources, the altercation in Sector 44 market resulted from a monetary dispute related to the alleged prostitution racket.

Police have arrested three additional suspects on Wednesday in connection with the incident -- Puneet Arora, a resident of Moga, Abhishek, a resident of Manimajra and Sham Singh, a resident of Mohali. These individuals were identified as members of the group that launched the attack on Ankur.

Police sources said that the violence took place over a woman, allegedly linked to the prostitution racket.

Police have seized mobile phones of the accused to uncover details about the prostitution racket, which is believed to have been operated through an online mobile application.

Sources said that the operators may have been using multiple mobile phones, SIM cards, and digital identities. Police are now examining the seized mobile phones to uncover the network’s operational details and identify all individuals involved.

The altercation reportedly stemmed from a heated argument between Ankur Panwar and Puneet Arora. The confrontation escalated when Ankur Panwar and his friends were ambushed by the attackers. Ankur, a resident of Sector 44-D, sustained severe injuries in the clash.

In an attempt to fend off the attackers, Ankur’s friend, Abhinav Tomar fired two rounds in the air, which caused the assailants to flee.

Investigations revealed that the rivalry between Ankur and Puneet had led to multiple confrontations in the past, with both sides making attempts to harm each other.

All aides of Ankur present at the scene were apprehended and taken into custody. Police are actively searching for Puneet’s accomplices who participated in the attack on Ankur.