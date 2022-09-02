Chandigarh Police register FIR on court order three year after unsolved murder

After nearly three years of the mysterious death of a Sector 35 resident, police registered a murder case against the deceased’s friends following court’s directions.

Police have booked Pardeep Singh Negi and Vicky Sabharwal, both residents of Sector 35-A for murder and criminal conspiracy.

The directions to register a case were issued by the court on the complaint filed by Naresh Kumar of Sector 35, whose son Rohit was found dead under mysterious circumstances on June 13, 2019. The deceased was working as a sweeper in the Government Home Science College, Sector 10.

The complainant said, on June 13, 2019, his son received a call from one of the accused and he left the house soon after on his bike. When the victim did not return in the evening, the family contacted the two accused. Negi at the time denied meeting the victim.

Another friend of the victim later informed the family that he had been admitted to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. They went to the hospital, but the victim had died by the time they arrived.

The family on June 20, received a parcel sent by accused Negi that had Rohit’s mobile phone, his purse and other belongings that were missing when he was found in hospital. The family shared their suspicion of the accused’s involvement with the police, but no action was taken at the time.

The complainant claimed that the accused had informed the police of a certain Pradeep Singh alias Chinni administering an injection to the victim, but no action was taken. He had even shown CCTV footage of Negi driving Rohit’s motorcycle, which was handed over by police to the family later. The complainant later filed a plea in the court.

Based on the CCTV footage of the victim being spotted with one of the accused, the court directed the police to register an FIR. The footage also showed Negi taking Rohit to hospital on a stretcher.

“Keeping in view the fact that the allegations made in the complaint disclose commission of cognizable, non-bailable offence of serious nature, the application is allowed. The station head officer at the Sector 39 police station is directed to investigate the allegations,” the court said,

A case under sections 302 (murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 39 police station.