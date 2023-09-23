Chandigarh Police reinstate four cops facing criminal cases

The Chandigarh director general of police (DGP) Praveer Ranjan has reinstated four police personnel, including two inspectors, a sub-inspector (SI) and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who are facing criminal proceedings. Three of the four cops are facing bribery allegations, while one was accused of not taking action in a property grab case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The order reinstated inspectors Jaswinder Kaur and Rajdeep Singh, sub-inspector Sarabjit Kaur and ASI/LR Harbhajan Lal “with immediate effect”.

The development comes a month after Chandigarh Police had constituted a high-level committee to scan the services of the complete force.

Police personnel found on the wrong side of law were being tipped to face action, including compulsory retirement.

The DGP’s order, meanwhile, comes on the recommendation of the committee constituted to review the cases of police personnel under suspension.

It added that the police personnel are “reinstated with immediate effect without prejudice to the outcome of criminal/departmental proceedings against”.

The order also clarified that the personnel “will not be posted on sensitive seats and also shall not influence the prosecution witness.”

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur was placed under suspension after being caught by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) in a ₹5-lakh graft case. Jaswinder was booked on June 30, 2020, along with middleman Bhagwan, on the complaint of Manimajra resident Gurdeep Singh, who had accused her of demanding the bribe in exchange of not registering a cheating case against him. Jaswinder surrendered before a court on July 25 after remaining on the run for 25 days and was later granted bail.

CBI had also arrested SI Sarabjit Kaur for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹10,000 in September 2021. She was probing a Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences case and had allegedly started calling people to join the investigation before demanding a bribe from one of them for not including his name in the challan to be filed in the case.

Inspector Rajdeep Singh, meanwhile, was placed under suspension after he was arrested in March 2021 in the Sector-37 property grab case. It was alleged that he, despite being the station house officer at the Sector-39 police station, did not take any action against the culprits after a complaint was made to him in 2017.

ASI Harbhajan Lal was suspended after being arrested on the charge of demanding a bribe from an Air Force employee Dharmpal on February 16, 2021.