Chandigarh Police rejig: ASP, 4 DSPs transferred

In a reshuffle in the Chandigarh Police, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) and four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) have been assigned new responsibilities.

According to the orders issued on Monday, ASP Mridul will look after the operation cell. DSP Rajnish has been appointed as the DSP, crime and headquarters. Niyati Mittal is now DSP, economic offences wing and security (headquarters), and will continue to hold the charge of DSP, line.

DSP Amrao Singh has now been moved to the women and child support unit. DSP Rashmi Yadav will continue to hold the charge of cyber crime investigation cell in addition to looking after all IT projects of Chandigarh Police.