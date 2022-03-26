Chandigarh police takes strong exception to advocate’s HC application against security withdrawal

The Chandigarh police have taken strong exception to a Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) advocate, Navkiran Singh, filing an application in the court against withdrawal of his security cover.

The reply filed by Jasbir Singh, deputy superintendent of police (security), says the plea is frivolous and vexatious and subject matter of the same is not connected with the petition in which he has filed.

The application was moved in a 2013 suo motu plea initiated by HC in which it is monitoring steps taken by Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to curb drug menace. Navkiran is an intervener in this plea and has been appearing in this case for nearly eight years.

The UT police say the decision to withdraw security was taken by scheduled protection review group, headed by the director general of police, in December 2021. Before that, multiple agencies found no threat perception to him, the reply says adding that Navkiran Singh too was also served a month’s notice before withdrawal of security.

The reply further says a decision on security cover is made as per Ministry of home affairs’ guidelines on the same. Him being a human rights’ activist or performing pro bono work does not entitle him to lifelong security, the court has been told, adding that if he still has any apprehension, he can go for paid security. There are many other former judges and high-ranking officers, who would have dealt with sensitive cases and are not being provided security cover. He was provided security in 1996 and in the history of Chandigarh, no other person has been given security cover for such a long period, the reply claims.

The court is to take up matter again on March 29.

