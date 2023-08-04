Khaki in dock: Red-faced, Chandigarh police to weed out tainted personnel

In the wake of the name of yet another police personnel cropping up in a graft case, the Chandigarh Police have decided to identify all cops who have faced any criminal proceedings during their service.

The committee has been tasked with scanning the service record of all 5,700 personnel in the Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A high-level committee has been constituted to scan the services of the complete force within a month, and police personnel found on the wrong side of law will face action, including compulsory retirement.

The committee includes inspector general of police (IGP) Raj Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary and superintendent of police (SP) Ketan Bansal.

It has been tasked with scanning the service record of all 5,700 personnel in the Chandigarh Police.

10 cops booked in two months

In just two months, as many as 10 members of the police force have been booked in four criminal cases.

Among them, the latest involves constable Pawan, deployed in the police control room (PCR) wing, who has been accused of demanding and accepting ₹3 lakh as bribe from a Ram Darbar resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Six other cops, deployed in the PO and summons cell, were booked for forging signatures on court warrants. Other than this, a constable was booked for rape by the Haryana Police, who had also booked two other constables for smuggling of liquor.

Observing that corruption is like cancer, a special CBI court last week had also sentenced a sub-inspector to four-year jail for accepting ₹15,000 as bribe in 2015.

According to sources, the evaluation process commenced on Thursday.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said, “We are not going to tolerate any corrupt practices and thus evaluation of the services of all cops will be conducted by the committee. Those with doubtful credentials will be weeded out.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Police, following the provisions under Punjab Police Rules (PPR), will review and remove cops found unfit for services.

According to officials, during screening, even those found inefficient for continuing services will be shunted out.

Sources said over 50 cops, including inspectors, sub-inspectors (SIs), assistant SIs, head constables and constables, may find themselves in soup following the exercise.

“Those bringing bad name to the Chandigarh Police should leave and honest personnel should replace them,” said another officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON