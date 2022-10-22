Chandigarh Police track down 19-year-old vehicle lifter

A 19-year-old youth who was involved in multiple vehicle theft and snatching cases has landed in police net.

Police said Tajinder Singh, alias Chindri, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, was arrested during investigation into a snatching that took place in Manimajra on October 17.

With his arrest, police also recovered from a motorcycle stolen from Kishangarh on July 6, 2021, a motorcycle stolen from Sector 41 on September 2, 2022, and a motorcycle stolen from GMCH, Sector 32, on October 2, 2022. Two more motorcycles lifted from ISBT, Sector 43, and Khuda Lahora were also recovered from him.

According to police, Tajinder had studied till Class 9 and was currently working for a private firm. He has no other criminal history.