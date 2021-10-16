Chandigarh: Police vehicle damaged in hit-and-run accident

A police vehicle was damaged after a Mahindra Thar Jeep rammed into it in the city on Thursday.

In his complaint, constable Vinod, deployed as a driver at the Sarangpur police station, said on Thursday he was going to Sector 42 with the SHO.

When they stopped at the traffic lights of Sector 36-37, a Jeep bearing a Punjab registration number rammed into their vehicle and sped away.

However, no one was injured and only the number plate was damaged. A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

In another incident, sub-inspector Balbir Singh posted in the VIP Security Wing, Chandigarh, who was in-charge of pilot gypsy of Union minister Som Parkash, said when they were on their way to Sector 71, Mohali, on Thursday, a rashly driven Ford Figo (CH-01AT-0269) brushed past the minister’s convoy near the dividing road of Sector-41-42. A case under Section 279 of the IPC was registered.

