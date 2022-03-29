Chandigarh | Policy decisions pending with home ministry set to be fast-tracked

After the intervention of the Union minister of home affairs Amit Shah, now the key policy decisions pending for decades with the ministry of home affairs are set to be fast-tracked.

Shah on his one-day visit to city on Sunday gave nod to streamlining the approval process and directed MHA officials to speed it up.

“In less than two weeks, the MHA is likely to host a high-level meeting with UT officials to discuss these issues at the highest level of ministry’s decision making. Either the UT administrator or the UT adviser will to head the UT delegation to Delhi,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

The UT officials conceded that detailed discussion on such issues could not be undertaken because of the busy schedule of the home minister during his visit.

“There were multiple inaugurations and foundation-laying functions. Presentation by UT officials on different ongoing and planned development works and schemes were also made,” said the official.

There are several policy issues which are awaiting MHA’s response, but even after repeated requests and communication from Chandigarh, no final response has come.

Among these is permission to convert commercial and industrial properties from leasehold to freehold. Recently, a Supreme Court appointed committee, headed by the city MP, had recommended allowing the conversion.

The administration has already decided to allow conversion of unsold leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold. Now, its different agencies like Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and UT Estate Office can auction their commercial and industrial properties on freehold basis.

But for the properties already allotted, it needs MHA’s approval.

Similarly, finalisation of recruitment rules and notification of the eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake by Punjab and Haryana also require Union government’s intervention.

The rationalisation of the building misuse charges and UT’s proposal for creation of new posts for different departments is also pending with the Centre for several years.

UT employees welcome adoption of service rules

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah announced the implementation of central service rules for UT administration employees, a number of employee unions welcomed the move.

Government Teachers’ Union (Democratic) president Dharmendra said, “The central government has given a big relief to the UT employees by implementing its service rules and pay scales in Chandigarh. This was a long-pending demand of the employees.”

“Now UT employees will get more conveyance and house allowance. They will also get ₹24,000 per child per year for two children and more casual leaves. Apart from this, posts of vice-principal will be created. Employees of the police department may get lower pay scales, but their allowances will be better,” he said.

Chandigarh Housing Board Employees’ Coordination Committee president Shamsher Singh said, “The decision has benefited the employees, most of whom are on the verge of retirement. The Centre should also implement the pension scheme for the employees of the Chandigarh Housing Board.”

A delegation of the Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union as well as that of the UT Nursing Staff Union called on former MP Satya Pal Jain, and appreciated the Centre’s move.

Meanwhile, contractual employees expressed disappointment over the government not paying attention to them.

