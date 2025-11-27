Search
Chandigarh: Pollution panel cracks down on dust from road works

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 04:00 am IST

CPCC has directed regular water sprinkling before and during dust-generating operations to effectively suppress particulate matter

In a bid to tackle rise in dust pollution during road and civil maintenance works, the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) on Wednesday issued a strict advisory to both the UT engineering department and the municipal corporation, mandating comprehensive dust-mitigation practices during the ongoing road re-carpeting and civil maintenance works across various sectors of the city.

Mandatory inclusion of dust-control clauses in tender documents and work orders, making mitigation measures legally binding and subject to monitoring. (Shutterstock)
The directive comes after officials observed substantial dust and fine particulate matter being released during milling, scraping, and surface preparation activities—processes that have been causing inconvenience to residents and posing serious health risks, especially to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and people with respiratory ailments.

CPCC’s mandatory dust-control measures: Use of dust-suction/vacuum sweeping machines during milling, scraping, and surface preparation to minimise airborne dust during road repairs. Regular water sprinkling before and during dust-generating operations to effectively suppress particulate matter.

Mandatory inclusion of dust-control clauses in tender documents and work orders, making mitigation measures legally binding and subject to monitoring. Timely collection and removal of milled material using covered or enclosed vehicles to prevent secondary dust emissions.

Strict on-site monitoring by supervisory staff to ensure uniform implementation across all project locations.Proactive rectification of lapses reported by field staff, residents, or other stakeholders to ensure consistent effectiveness of dust-control measures.

The committee noted that unchecked dust emissions could severely affect ambient air quality and undermine Chandigarh’s efforts to maintain clean and healthy surroundings.

CPCC has instructed all executing agencies and contractors to ensure full compliance with the mandated measures. Officials warned that any non-adherence would attract action under relevant environmental and contractual provisions.

