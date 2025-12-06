Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
Chandigarh: Power department employee gets 5-year RI for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in park

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 07:46 am IST

A 44-year-old employee of the Chandigarh electricity department has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Dhanas in November 2023. He has also been told to pay a fine of 10,000.

In court, the electricity department employee claimed that the victim’s mother had an argument with him over some petty issue due to which she was trying to implicate him. (Shutterstock)

As per the police complaint, the victim, aged 11, was playing with her friend in a Dhanas park when the accused, later identified as Bahadur Singh, approached them, stating that he was her maternal uncle. He then molested her as well as her friend. The victim’s mother later found the two girls crying in the park.

On the mother’s complaint, a case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 (sexual assault) and Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered.

In court, the electricity department employee claimed that the victim’s mother had an argument with him over some petty issue due to which she was trying to implicate him. He further claimed that she was trying to extort money from him. The court, however, ruled that his guilt was established beyond reasonable doubt and pronounced him guilty.

AI Summary AI Summary

A Chandigarh electricity department employee, Bahadur Singh, has been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls in Dhanas in November 2023. He was also fined ₹10,000. The incident occurred when the girls were playing in a park, and Singh falsely claimed to be one girl's uncle. Despite his defense, the court found him guilty under multiple legal provisions.