Chandigarh: Power firm issues disconnection notices to 805 homeowners over unauthorised constructions

The Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL) has issued notices to 805 homeowners for carrying out unauthorised constructions dangerously close to electric poles and overhead power lines. The owners have been told to either remove the structures or face disconnection of electricity supply. The violations include extended buildings, balconies, boundary walls, and encroachments on poles and lines. (HT Photo)

The violations include extended buildings, balconies, boundary walls, and encroachments on poles and lines.

Following the CPDL’s takeover of the city’s power distribution system in February 2025, a detailed survey was carried out in multiple localities, including villages and colonies, to identify such safety breaches.

CPDL officials said that violations were found across Sector 25, Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Daria, Khuda Jassu, Khuda Lahora, Dhanas, Hallo Majra, Faidan, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran, Mauli village, Vikas Nagar, Charan Singh Colony, Palsora, Burail, Dadumajra village, Dadumajra colony and Maloya.

Unauthorised constructions and alterations are in contravention of the provisions of Central Electricity Authority (Measures Relating to Safety and Electric Supply) Regulations, 2010, and the Electricity Act, 2003, that mandate minimum clearances between electrical infrastructure and nearby structures to ensure public safety. Maintaining prescribed distance is crucial to prevent electrical hazards and protect lives and property.

The information regarding the notices served to residents has also been shared with the departments concerned, including the Chandigarh Housing Board, municipal corporation, police department, and others, for necessary action.

CPDL officials said that they are in the process of serving more notices to the dwelling unit owners where unauthorised constructions close to powerlines have been done.