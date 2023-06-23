Chandigarh: Pre-monsoon activity begins in city; more rain likely from Saturday

After the abatement of cyclone Biparjoy, the monsoon system which had become stalled is now starting to expand further as per the India meteorological department (IMD). Around 6.8 mm rain was recorded in the city on Thursday and more rain is likely from June 24. This is called ‘pre-monsoon activity’ by the officials. Monsoons are still far and unlikely to be declared in the region before the end of the month, as per officials.

AK Singh, who is looking after the charge of IMD Chandigarh director, said, “While not exactly pre-monsoon showers, this is pre-monsoon activity as these rain spells will have the same characteristics. Further, there will be short spells of rain due to localised formation of clouds, more likely in the evenings. The current hot and humid conditions prevailing in the city are also because of this.”

Singh added that monsoons are still moving behind schedule and are unlikely to reach the city by their normal date which is June 26. The onset of monsoon is unlikely before the end of the month and more likely in the first week of July.

Currently, a system has formed over Punjab stretching all the way to Bihar. Rain will be likely during these three days while cloudy weather will continue after that.

The IMD Shimla director and former director of IMD, Chandigarh, Surender Paul added that easterly and south easterly winds have started blowing which indicates that conditions are becoming favorable for the further advancement of monsoons.

“Now that the cyclone has dissipated, the monsoon system has started to advance again and a system is also likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around June 25 which will also strengthen the monsoons,” he added.

He said rains in this region around June 25 will be from moisture brought from the Bay of Bengal and other systems which may hamper the flow of the monsoons are unlikely in the coming days.

The onset of monsoon is declared when the monsoon system enters the region, and it rains continuously for two days as a whole. The prevailing wind systems in the region are also important for declaring the onset of monsoon.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature of the city went down from 37.8°C on Wednesday to 36.1°C on Thursday, 1.4 degrees below normal. Minimum temperature went up from 28.8°C on Wednesday to 29.1°C on Thursday, 1.5 degrees above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 36°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.

