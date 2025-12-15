Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Chandigarh: Private schools decry forced EWS admissions

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 07:48 am IST

Independent Schools’ Association Chandigarh has written to the UT education department raising concerns over the implementation of the EWS provisions under the RTE Act

In the ongoing dispute between private schools and the UT administration over Economically Weaker Section (EWS) admissions, the Independent Schools’ Association Chandigarh (ISAC) has written to the UT education department raising concerns over the implementation of the EWS provisions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The association flagged long pending reimbursement dues to private unaided schools.

The private schools’ association flagged long pending reimbursement dues to private unaided schools. (HT Photo)
In a representation submitted to the director school education (DSE), the association said private schools were being asked to admit EWS students even when government schools had vacant seats at entry levels. The association reiterated that under the RTE Act, the primary responsibility of educating EWS students lies with the government and that private unaided schools are required to step in only when government school capacity in a locality is exhausted.

Citing information obtained under the RTI Act, the association pointed to vacant Pre Nursery, Nursery and Class 1 seats in several government schools across Sectors during the 2021-22 academic session. It also flagged the reduction in intake at the Balvatika level in government schools, which, it said, has pushed EWS admissions towards private institutions.

ISAC has sought a clear, time bound reimbursement schedule and confirmation of budget availability before EWS students are referred to private schools. It claimed that several schools have pending dues running into crores, alleging that reimbursements have been restricted to a fraction of the mandated 25% under the RTE Act. The association also urged the department to strictly adhere to the provisions of the RTE Act and recent judicial directions while processing EWS admissions and reimbursements.

The issue is part of an ongoing dispute between private schools and the UT administration, with the next hearing scheduled before the Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday. In its earlier ruling, the high court had directed the Chandigarh administration to fully reimburse 37 private unaided schools operational prior to 1996 for EWS admissions and had quashed the revocation of recognition of St Kabir School and Vivek High School.

Reacting to the representation, newly appointed director school education (DSE) Nitish Singla said he would look into the matter and do the needful.

