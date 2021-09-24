Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: Probables named for U-14, U-16 cricket camp

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After the camp, the Chandigarh U-14 and U-16 teams will be announced, that will compete in the Haryana inter-academy cricket tournament. (Representative image/HT)

The Chandigarh Cricket Association affiliated with the Haryana Cricket Association (CCA-Haryana) has announced boys’ Under-14 and Under-16 probables for an upcoming camp. After the camp, the Chandigarh U-14 and U-16 teams will be announced, that will compete in the Haryana inter-academy cricket tournament.

The date for the camp will be announced later. For more information, CCA-Haryana secretary Surinder Singh Baijee can be contacted on 9814035355 and joint secretary Jaswant Negi on 9216553222.

U-14 probables: Arpit Somal, Digvijay, Kabir Johar, Harjagteshwar, Ashmit, Kartik Rana, Arjun Veer Singh, Shashank Dumka, Apoorve Bansal, Manan Arora, Mahir Singla, Sachit, Samardeep Singh, Atul Sharma, Abhisar, Ranvir Arora, Vansh, Harshit Kumar, Hardikpreet, Arnav Sharma, Rohan Jindal, Tanishq Singh, Aarav Sahu, Manraj and Saksham.

U-16 probables: Ehit Singh Salaria, Piyush, Chirag Makkar, Krishan Rajpal, Himalaya Patel, Lakshay Sood, Jivesh, Chaityanya Sharma, Kartik Sharma, Mahir Singla, Tanmay, Pawan, Harnoor Singh Nanda, Cheta, Gursharan Singh, Sohil Jeet Singh, Aryan Kumar, Ritik Rai, Manish Kumar, Tejas Singh, Depanshu, Gautam Ranga, Chiranjiv, Samarth, Anand and Suraj Prakash.

