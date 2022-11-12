Chandigarh: Proclaimed offender lands in police net

A 24-year-old resident of Dhanas, who was wanted in a theft case registered against him in 2015, was arrested by the proclaimed offender (PO) and summon staff of Chandigarh Police on Friday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Sanju.

He had been changing his hideouts and was presently staying in Khuda Jassu in Chandigarh, the police said.

The case against Gurpreet was registered on the complaint of Vijay Kumar of Chaman Colony in Dhanas in January 2015. He had stated that a handbag, stepney and other valuables were stolen from his car parked outside his house.

The accused had also broken window panes of some other vehicles and stolen items from them. The FIR was registered under sections 379 and 411 of the IPC at the Sector-11 police station on January 1 that year. Gurpreet was arrested and later released on bail, but he stopped appearing before the court thereafter. The court had on March 17, 2016, declared him a PO.

As per the police records, Gurpreet is a habitual offender. He has six cases registered against him, including those of theft, snatching, rape and robbery. Gurpreet had come out on bail in a rape case about three months ago.

Another PO arrested

The Chandigarh Police also arrested another PO in a theft case. Pardesi, 28, of Sector 52 in Chandigarh was booked on April 20, 2017, under sections 380 and 411 of the IPC on the complaint of one Shiv Kumar of Tin Colony.

He reported that a mobile phone, silver-plated bangles and ₹18,500 were stolen from his house. The police had later recovered the stolen items from Pardesi and co-accused Sagar Dhillon. After availing bail, Pardesi stopped appearing before the court and was declared a PO on September 30.

