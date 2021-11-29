Chandigarh: Protesting teacher stays atop mobile tower for second day in a row

A day after climbing on a mobile phone tower at the Punjab MLA hostel in Sector 4, Swarn Singh, an ETT qualified teacher from Barnala, remained there on Sunday. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot to monitor the situation and said that Singh has taken a few days of food with him.

The protester said that he was recruited as a teacher along with around 6,700 ETT-qualified people during the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) regime in 2016. However, when the Congress came to power, he was put on probation in 2018 and his salary was reduced from ₹65,000 to ₹25,000.

He is demanding that his file seeking regularisation and restoration of old salary, which is pending with the education department, be cleared immediately. Various officials from the Punjab education department as well as Shiromani Akali Dal leaders have reached out to him, asking him to come down.