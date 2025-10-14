Chandigarh: PU board of finance approves ₹902-cr budget as student projects take centre stage

Panjab University (PU) board of finance has approved a budget of ₹901.61 crore for the financial year 2026–27, marking a continued focus on campus development, academic enhancement and student welfare. The budget anticipates an income of ₹387.54 crore from internal revenue sources, while the remaining expenditure will be supported through government funding. The university has also revised its 2025–26 budget slightly, reducing the projected revenue and expenditure from ₹868.46 crore to ₹866.92 crore. The Panjab University has also revised its 2025–26 budget slightly, reducing the projected revenue and expenditure from ₹868.46 crore to ₹866.92 crore. (HT File)

According to the budget estimates, PU expects to earn ₹387.54 crore through internal sources. This includes ₹100 crore from partially self-financed courses, ₹174 crore from examination fees, ₹20.50 crore from the Centre for distance and online education, ₹21.50 crore from teaching department fees, ₹36 crore from registration, certificate, and CET fees, ₹14.70 crore from hostels, ₹7.37 crore from sports fees, and ₹13.47 crore from other sources such as interest, late admission fees, sale of admission forms and affiliation continuation fees.

Under the capital expenditure plan, PU has announced several developmental and student-centric projects. The varsity plans to set up an indoor stadium for volleyball, basketball and boxing at the Sector 14 campus at an estimated cost of ₹4.69 crore, along with two synthetic tennis courts costing ₹46 lakh. The university will undertake the renovation of washrooms of blocks I, II, and IV in boys hostel number 6, renovation of kitchen and mess areas in girls hostel number 2 and boys hostel number 2, and installation of a rainwater harvesting system at girls hostel number 11, with a total estimated cost of ₹3 crore.

The university also aims to enhance other facilities, including upgrading the central placement cell ( ₹1.84 crore) and the University health centre ( ₹ 89 lakh). Strengthening general infrastructure across the campus has been allocated ₹11.69 crore, while electrical system upgrades are set at ₹5.50 crore. In addition, ₹4.80 crore has been earmarked for modernising academic and research facilities, including laboratory refurbishment and ICT enhancement, and ₹3 crore for digital infrastructure, smart classrooms and blended learning facilities.