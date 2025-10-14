Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Chandigarh: PU board of finance approves ₹902-cr budget as student projects take centre stage

    Among major infra projects in the offing are new indoor stadium, renovation of hostel utilities & health centre upgrade

    Published on: Oct 14, 2025 7:54 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Panjab University (PU) board of finance has approved a budget of 901.61 crore for the financial year 2026–27, marking a continued focus on campus development, academic enhancement and student welfare. The budget anticipates an income of 387.54 crore from internal revenue sources, while the remaining expenditure will be supported through government funding. The university has also revised its 2025–26 budget slightly, reducing the projected revenue and expenditure from 868.46 crore to 866.92 crore.

    The Panjab University has also revised its 2025–26 budget slightly, reducing the projected revenue and expenditure from ₹868.46 crore to ₹866.92 crore. (HT File)
    The Panjab University has also revised its 2025–26 budget slightly, reducing the projected revenue and expenditure from ₹868.46 crore to ₹866.92 crore. (HT File)

    According to the budget estimates, PU expects to earn 387.54 crore through internal sources. This includes 100 crore from partially self-financed courses, 174 crore from examination fees, 20.50 crore from the Centre for distance and online education, 21.50 crore from teaching department fees, 36 crore from registration, certificate, and CET fees, 14.70 crore from hostels, 7.37 crore from sports fees, and 13.47 crore from other sources such as interest, late admission fees, sale of admission forms and affiliation continuation fees.

    Under the capital expenditure plan, PU has announced several developmental and student-centric projects. The varsity plans to set up an indoor stadium for volleyball, basketball and boxing at the Sector 14 campus at an estimated cost of 4.69 crore, along with two synthetic tennis courts costing 46 lakh. The university will undertake the renovation of washrooms of blocks I, II, and IV in boys hostel number 6, renovation of kitchen and mess areas in girls hostel number 2 and boys hostel number 2, and installation of a rainwater harvesting system at girls hostel number 11, with a total estimated cost of 3 crore.

    The university also aims to enhance other facilities, including upgrading the central placement cell ( 1.84 crore) and the University health centre ( 89 lakh). Strengthening general infrastructure across the campus has been allocated 11.69 crore, while electrical system upgrades are set at 5.50 crore. In addition, 4.80 crore has been earmarked for modernising academic and research facilities, including laboratory refurbishment and ICT enhancement, and 3 crore for digital infrastructure, smart classrooms and blended learning facilities.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: PU Board Of Finance Approves ₹902-cr Budget As Student Projects Take Centre Stage
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: PU Board Of Finance Approves ₹902-cr Budget As Student Projects Take Centre Stage
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes