Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: PU develops AI model to identify forged signatures

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 05, 2024 09:38 AM IST

PU, Chandigarh vice-chancellor professor Renu Vig congratulated the team for developing the model and encouraged other researchers and faculty members of the varsity to utilise artificial intelligence in research and for generating new ideas

Researchers from the department of anthropology and the Institute of Forensic Science, Panjab University (PU), have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based model for identifying real and forged signatures.

The model, developed by researchers from PU, Chandigarh, received an accuracy of 90% in classifying 1,400 handwritten signatures (700 real and 700 forged). (HT Photo)
The model, developed by researchers from PU, Chandigarh, received an accuracy of 90% in classifying 1,400 handwritten signatures (700 real and 700 forged). (HT Photo)

The copyright office has granted a registration to the model, which can be used to identify signature forgery on important documents.

The AI model, developed by professor Kewal Krishan and his research team, is based on SVM (Support Vector Machine), a supervised learning algorithm which distinguishes real and forged signatures in practical situations.

The model received an accuracy of 90% in classifying 1,400 handwritten signatures (700 real and 700 forged).

The AI model could be utilised in forensic examinations and criminal investigation. It can identify signatures on forms, cheques, drafts, treasury documents, registration of property and other bank documents. This approach will save time and reduce the work load of forensic scientists and document examiners.

Vice-chancellor, professor Renu Vig, congratulated the team for developing the model and encouraged other researchers and faculty members of the varsity to utilise artificial intelligence in research and for generating new ideas.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On