Chandigarh: PU hikes exam fees by 5%

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 10:02 AM IST

The highest hike is for PhD courses in all faculties – from ₹16,940 last year to ₹17,790 now. For Bachelors of Dental Studies (BDS), which is the costliest bachelors course on campus, the exam fee has been hiked from ₹11,280 to ₹11,850.

Panjab University (PU) has announced a hike of around 5% in the examination fees of most undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

PU will now be receiving all payments from colleges through the online mode. (HT File)
As per PU officials, this is an annual practice, which was followed even when the senate oversaw the process.

The highest hike is for PhD courses in all faculties – from 16,940 last year to 17,790 now. For Bachelors of Dental Studies (BDS), which is the costliest bachelors course on campus, the exam fee has been hiked from 11,280 to 11,850.

The LLB exam fee has risen from 2,010 to 2,120.

For pre-PhD course work, on the contrary, the fee has been reduced from 10,750 last year to 6,300.

PU will now be receiving all payments from colleges through the online mode.

