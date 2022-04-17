Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Chandigarh | PU professor duped by Singapore-based firm

The victim, Anand Singh of Sector 14, Chandigarh, has accused GIC Corporation, Singapore, director Linda of misusing his Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts
Police have registered a case against a Singapore-based firm for duping a PU professor. (Shutterstock)
Published on Apr 17, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have registered a case against a Singapore-based firm for duping an assistant professor at Panjab University’s department of botany.

The victim, Anand Singh of Sector 14, has accused GIC Corporation, Singapore, director Linda of misusing Singh’s Canara Bank and Axis Bank accounts.

Detailing the ordeal, Singh said, “The woman had gotten in touch with me over WhatsApp and had said that she worked for an investment company. She had asked me to invest as well, but I had refused. She would send me bank details of some of her Indian clients and would ask to transfer money into my account. This happened between November and December 2021.”

Later, Singh found out that his bank account had been flagged in an FIR registered in Visakhapatnam after a woman said she had been cheated of 53,000 over this investment scam. Someone from Tamil Nadu has also come forward with a similar complaint, having allegedly been duped of 12 lakh.

A case under sections 417 (cheating) and 419 (cheating by personation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. No arrests have been made yet.

