Chandigarh: PU professor secures patent for UV-C coating

The Panjab University (PU) has been granted a patent for a novel, multifunctional surface coating capable of absorbing up to 96% of harmful Ultraviolet-C (UV-C) radiation. Gaurav Verma highlighted that coating presents an advancement in protecting both living beings and materials from high-energy ultraviolet exposure. (HT Photo)

The coating is developed by Gaurav Verma, a material nanotechnologist at Dr SSB University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology (UICET) and currently serving as director of sophisticated instrumentation laboratories at PU, along with student Anjali Sharma. The innovation is a fusion of ancient Indian knowledge systems with cutting-edge nanotechnology.

Verma highlighted that coating presents an advancement in protecting both living beings and materials from high-energy ultraviolet exposure. “This multifunctional innovation is relevant to industries such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive, and construction, where equipment and infrastructure are regularly exposed to UV-C rays used for sterilisation and disinfection. Such exposure often leads to material degradation, increased maintenance costs and health risks,” Verma said

The coating was created by combining nanocurcumin—a natural antioxidant derived from turmeric—with modified clay to form a hybrid nanofiller. Taking a clue from the traditional haldi ceremony in marriages, Verma proposed using a derivative of curcumin in nanoform and integrating it with clay which is derived from earth. Both when combined form a unique nanohybrid filler which is shaped like a platelet with orb-like structures adhered to it.

In addition to its UV-blocking ability, Verma said that the formulation offers a 100 percent increase in corrosion resistance, prevents leaching, enhances thermal and mechanical stability, and provides antibacterial properties, making it highly durable and eco-friendly. “Unlike conventional coatings, this innovation not only ensures material longevity but also contributes to a sustainable safer environment for human health due to the usage of green technology in the formulations,” he added.