Chandigarh: PU researchers granted Copyright for Ai model

Panjab University (PU) researchers have been granted a copyright from the Government of India for the development of a novel software in the field of forensic science. A team of researchers led by professor Kewal Krishan, department of anthropology, PU, had developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model for identifying questioned signatures on important documents. The new model, which will be helpful in identifying forged and real signatures in forensic examinations, was developed using a deep learning technique called “Convolutional Neural Network” (CNN). (Thinkstock)

As per officials, researchers Damini Siwan and Rakesh Meena (dept) were instrumental in managing the customised model. Siwan is a forensic expert pursuing a PhD from the Institute of Forensic Science and Criminology and specialises in AI and its applications in crime scene investigation and forensic examinations. Meena is a questioned document examiner and is pursuing his PhD from the department of anthropology on the application of AI in forged and real signatures.

The new model, which will be helpful in identifying forged and real signatures in forensic examinations, was developed using a deep learning technique called “Convolutional Neural Network” (CNN). The model was trained directly on 1,400 images of signatures, of which 700 images belonged to real signatures, while the other 700 belonged to forged signatures. The software was able to determine whether a signature is real or forged with 84.5% accuracy. This technique has the potential to identify signatures under investigation in forensic science laboratories and can aid other questioned document examiners in identifying signatures in less time and with greater accuracy.

Professor Krishan started working on the applications of AI in forensics in early 2024 with his research team. The goal of the research team is to develop AI software/models that may assist forensic research and crime scene investigation.