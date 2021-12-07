Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh: PU revises rates of eatables in hostels; students seek rollback
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: PU revises rates of eatables in hostels; students seek rollback

PU, Chandigarh, has revised the rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of contractors of mess and canteens; NSUI, SFS protest
The PU, Chandigarh, decision comes after the recommendations to revise the rates of eatables was made by the university panel. Though NSUI and SFS termed the move “anti-student”. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:39 AM IST
ByDar Ovais, Chandigarh

Panjab University (PU) has revised the rates of eatables in the university hostels for 2021-22 academic session on the representation of contractors of mess and canteens.

The university’s decision comes after the recommendations to revise the rates was made by the university panel that was constituted after receiving the representation from the contractors. The details of the revised rates were sent to the university hostels after the recommendations of the panel were approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

However, students have expressed displeasure over the university’s move. They said the rates have been increased and demanded the rollback.

According to students, the rate for a regular meal for boys was around 35 which was increased to 40 during the lockdown and its rate has been increased to 43.50 now.

The rate of a regular meal (mess) has been increased to 42 and the revised rate of the special meal (boys and girls) is 48 now.

The revised rate for tea (readymade) is 10 while for coffee the rate is 19. The rates of a number of other eatables have been revised by the university.

National Students Union of India (NSUI) PU president Nikhil Narmeta said, “First the rate of the regular meal was 35, then the university increased it to 40 and which has been again increased to 43.5 now. These rates are higher than any private institution and it should be rolled back.”



The Students For Society (SFS) also issued a statement on Monday condemning the increase in the rates and demanded its rollback. “The mess/canteen rates are already higher and students from the marginalised sections and poor economic background find it difficult to continue their studies with such high cost of living.”

Terming it an “anti-student” decision and demanding a roll back, the SFS said the decision had come at a time when the families of students are already struggling to cope up with the difficulties due to the pandemic. They also appealed to students to come forward and raise their voices against this decision of the university.

University officials did not comment on the matter, however, a hostel warden said the hike was minimal and the prices in the markets had been rising.

