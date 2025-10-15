Chandigarh: PU rolls out vehicle stickers for entry

After two earlier failed attempts in September and October, Panjab University (PU) on Tuesday finally implemented its vehicle sticker system to regulate campus entry. Panjab University security personnel checking the vehicles for stickers at an entry gate on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

To ensure smooth implementation, students found without stickers were made to apply online on the spot, resulting in over 2,200 applications being received on Day 1 of the drive. This is over 50% of the total day scholars who own vehicles as per PU estimates.

Any person entering the campus without a valid purpose was asked to take a U-turn and exit, while students without stickers were directed to park near Gate Number 1 and apply immediately.

The new system led to crowding at all three main entry points — Gates 1, 2 and 3 — but officials said the congestion would ease as more students get their vehicles registered.

Heavy rush was seen around Gate Number 3, as the road leading to Dhanas had been closed for recarpeting. PU chief of university security (CUS) Vikram Singh said that on Tuesday every vehicle was stopped and all students were asked to get vehicles issued by PU. “We have sent details of around 800 students to the authorities to get stickers prepared for them. Those without stickers were asked to enter from the Gate Number 1 side and park in the parking besides the gate.”

Dean students welfare (DSW) Amit Chauhan said that while PU has given two last dates for implementation of the sticker policy before, this time it will remain a daily drive and they anticipate that all day scholars should be able to get vehicle stickers by Diwali. “We have issued stickers to around 1,300 day scholars and we estimate that around 3,500 day scholars have vehicles. A higher number of students are applying for stickers daily,” he added.

When asked about the traffic chaos, Chauhan said that there might be some hiccups for a few days but the long term result will streamline traffic. “Vehicles with stickers will not be stopped for checking so the waiting time at the gates will decrease, so it will only create a problem at first.”

Security beefed up at all gates

The university has also increased the security staff at gates for this drive. Six guards will remain deployed at Gate Number 2 (Sector 15 side) which sees the most traffic while Gate Number 1 (PGIMER side) and 3 (South Campus side) will have four guards each.

Those who are not students were still allowed to enter campus after talking to the guards. In some cases, guards can take the drivers licence or registration certificate of the vehicle at the gate.

PU has tried to implement a vehicle sticker system for the students in the previous years but has ultimately failed to implement this move till now. This time, the move is being implemented on a larger scale than before. The stickers are being installed at the Law Auditorium parking lot with prior appointment. Both the student and their vehicle have to be present at the time of fixing the sticker. The stickers come with a QR code which can be scanned to check the department and PUPIN number of the student.

Authorities have also mentioned that action will be taken in case any copies of the stickers are made. In previous years, especially around election season, forged PU stickers are routinely recovered by the PU security guards. Hostellers are not allowed to keep four wheelers on campus and are not being issued stickers as of now.