Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: PU student council bats for committee on mental health

Chandigarh: PU student council bats for committee on mental health

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Oct 20, 2023 10:12 AM IST

Announcing this, president Jatinder Singh said, “We will ask the dean students welfare (DSW) to constitute a committee with both students and professors

The Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) announced their plan to form a committee on mental health to identify and reach out to those who need help.

The council members will reach the PU authorities to get their approval. (HT File)

This comes in the backdrop of the event where a student of boys hostel number 2 dies by suicide on Saturday night.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

They will reach the PU authorities to get their approval.

Announcing this, president Jatinder Singh said, “We will ask the dean students welfare (DSW) to constitute a committee with both students and professors.”

It was also discovered that the student’s parents were not aware of where he was residing. Wardens have also started to check the parents’ number shared by the students .

The two PU counsellors were also present for the announcement.

Counsellor Mehak Juneja said that after the incident many students have started approaching them for counselling. The student council is also asking the authorities to hire more counsellors including male counsellors.

Meanwhile, the student council will also organise a ‘Human Library’ event for students to open up about their lives or their struggles and share their stories on such a platform in an anonymous way. Singh said that talks are on about deciding the venue for this and it will be made a routine affair, organised one or two times every month.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
suicide panjab university campus students council
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP