Chandigarh: Punjab governor Kataria honours top CGA golfers of 2025

The Chandigarh Golf Association’s (CGA) top performers of 2025 were honoured at a special felicitation ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria felicitated the CGA Champions – golfers who excelled at national and international levels throughout the year. CGA president RK Pachnanda, IPS (retd), also attended the event. Chandigarh Golf Association officials and Punjab governor Kataria with the honoured golfers at the Lok Bhavan on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Among the star achievers was Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, who dominated the 2025 PGTI season with a record seven titles and finished as India’s No 1 golfer; Padma Shri awardee Jeev Milkha Singh, who won the IGPL Invitational in Sri Lanka; Arjuna awardees Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar; and several emerging champions who made a mark across professional, amateur, and junior categories. Also recognised was Karandeep Kochhar, who became the Asian Development Tour (ADT) champion and won the Red Sea Open (Egypt) in late 2025, securing his full Asian Tour card for 2026. Angad Cheema and Ajeetesh Sandhu were also honoured.

Established in 1999, the CGA has played a pivotal role in nurturing golfers across the Tricity, including EWS athletes, and has contributed significantly to Chandigarh’s strong presence in Indian golf.

A total of 18 golfers were recognised across juniors, amateur and professional categories. These included rising stars like Mannat Brar, Guntas Kaur Sandhu, Harjai Milkha Singh, Jaibir Singh Kang, Ceerat Kang, Neil Jolly, Krish Chawla, Heena Kang, Amandeep Drall, Tvesha Malik and global junior standout Danish Verma.

Congratulating the athletes, Kataria praised their exceptional performances and lauded the CGA’s coaching environment for producing champions of national repute. Pachnanda said the association would continue providing world-class facilities to trainees with the vision of one day winning an Olympic medal in golf for Chandigarh and India.