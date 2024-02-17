Chandigarh: Purohit lays foundation stone for MBBS students’ hostel block at GMCH-48

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new Hostel Block for MBBS students on the Sector 48 campus of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The six-storey Hostel Block, spanning a covered area of 2,40,750 square feet, is poised to address the pressing need for accommodation for MBBS students at GMCH, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, UT engineering secretary Vijay N Zade, UT health secretary Ajay Chagti and other officers of the Chandigarh administration were also present.

The hostel, scheduled for completion in two years at a cost of ₹50 crore, will feature modern amenities, including parking for 149 four-wheelers, elevators, a fully equipped kitchen, dining hall, ramps and staircases to ensure seamless movement for students.

The six-storey Hostel Block, spanning a covered area of 2,40,750 square feet, is poised to address the pressing need for accommodation for MBBS students. With separate blocks for male and female students, the hostel will accommodate 287 students of each gender, providing a conducive living environment for their academic pursuits.