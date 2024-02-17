 Chandigarh: Purohit lays foundation stone for MBBS students’ hostel block at GMCH-48 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Purohit lays foundation stone for MBBS students’ hostel block at GMCH-48

Chandigarh: Purohit lays foundation stone for MBBS students’ hostel block at GMCH-48

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 17, 2024 09:36 AM IST

The hostel, scheduled for completion in two years at a cost of ₹50 crore, will feature modern amenities, including parking for 149 four-wheelers, elevators, a fully equipped kitchen, dining hall, ramps and staircases to ensure seamless movement for students

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday laid the foundation stone for the new Hostel Block for MBBS students on the Sector 48 campus of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The six-storey Hostel Block, spanning a covered area of 2,40,750 square feet, is poised to address the pressing need for accommodation for MBBS students at GMCH, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The six-storey Hostel Block, spanning a covered area of 2,40,750 square feet, is poised to address the pressing need for accommodation for MBBS students at GMCH, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Member of Parliament Kirron Kher, UT adviser Rajeev Verma, UT engineering secretary Vijay N Zade, UT health secretary Ajay Chagti and other officers of the Chandigarh administration were also present.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The hostel, scheduled for completion in two years at a cost of 50 crore, will feature modern amenities, including parking for 149 four-wheelers, elevators, a fully equipped kitchen, dining hall, ramps and staircases to ensure seamless movement for students.

The six-storey Hostel Block, spanning a covered area of 2,40,750 square feet, is poised to address the pressing need for accommodation for MBBS students. With separate blocks for male and female students, the hostel will accommodate 287 students of each gender, providing a conducive living environment for their academic pursuits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On