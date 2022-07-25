Chandigarh | PUTA requests policy for utilisation of funds

The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has written to varsity vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar, requesting him to frame a policy at the earliest for the utilisation of funds under “impetus to research”.

PUTA, in its letter, said the budget committee has recommended allocation of additional funds through creation of new head “impetus to research” to be implemented from April 1, 2022, adding, “However, the funds under the new budget head could not be utilised till date due to the want of a policy framework. The committee for the same was constituted but to the best of our knowledge no decision has been taken yet.”

“It is requested that PUTA President be included in the committee and the policy be framed at the earliest so that several academic/research activity, to be covered under the new budget head, could be carried out without any interruption, particularly when such activities are considered important criteria for assessment during NAAC accreditation,” PUTA wrote to V-C.

In another letter, PUTA also demanded refund of extra HR/licence fee among others, charged from April 2021 to August 2021. They have requested V-C to take necessary steps to ensure that extra fee charged for that period is refunded without any further delay.