Chandigarh puts on hold property registration on ‘share holding’ basis

Published on Jan 18, 2023 12:56 AM IST

A week after the Supreme Court (SC) barred conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30, citing its heritage status, the UT administration put on hold the registration of properties on share-holding basis.

Chandigarh deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute the SC directions in true letter and spirit. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute the SC directions in true letter and spirit.

The DC said a high-level meeting was scheduled for January 18 to take a call on implementation of the SC judgment and till then all property registrations have been halted.

