Chandigarh puts on hold property registration on ‘share holding’ basis

A week after the Supreme Court (SC) barred conversion of residential houses into floor-wise apartments in Sectors 1 to 30, citing its heritage status, the UT administration put on hold the registration of properties on share-holding basis.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Vinay Pratap Singh directed assistant estate officers and tehsildars to execute the SC directions in true letter and spirit.

The DC said a high-level meeting was scheduled for January 18 to take a call on implementation of the SC judgment and till then all property registrations have been halted.