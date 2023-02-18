Chandigarh puts PGIMER on notice over sewage discharge

Taking strict note of untreated sewage being discharged into the municipal drains, the UT administration has put the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on notice.

The action came after the institute failed to respond to two notices sent by the Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) around three months back over violation of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The administration has directed PGIMER authorities to reply within two weeks or be ready to face environmental compensation.

As per the notice, PGIMER does not have a sewerage or effluent treatment plant on its campus. As such, it has been discharging untreated sewage of around 3.5 MGD (million gallons daily) in municipal drains for years.

UT home secretary Nitin Yadav said, “PGIMER has to follow regulations of the Water Act, as the hospital falls under the industrial category. We have given them two weeks to submit their plans about the construction of STP and ETP, failing which action will be taken.”

Even after repeated attempts, PGIMER superintending engineer PS Saini could not be contacted for a comment.

Last month, the administration had constituted a high-powered, three-member committee for utilisation of the Environmental Compensation (EC) Fund available with the CPCC for restoration of environment.

Apart from Yadav, the three members include UT environment director Debendra Dalai and finance secretary Vijay Namdeorao Zade.

