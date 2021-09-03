Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh railway station gets 5-star ‘Eat Right’ certificate

The station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5 and the five-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:53 AM IST
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has provided the certificate. (HT File Photo)

The Chandigarh Railway Station has been awarded a five-star ‘Eat Right Station’ certification for providing ‘high-quality, nutritious food to passengers’ by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement, the station is awarded a certificate upon a conclusion of an FSSAI-empanelled third-party audit agency with ratings from 1 to 5 and the five-star rating indicates exemplary efforts by stations to ensure safe and hygienic food is available to passengers.

SK Lohia, managing director and CEO, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) said, “This certification is a testimony of IRSDC’s sustained and collaborative approach to provide best-in-class services to passengers. We are thankful for this recognition and are committed to setting benchmarks in the operation and maintenance of railway stations in India.”

