Chandigarh: Rapper Badshah’s club in Sector-26 sealed over building violations

The UT estate office on Tuesday sealed a nightclub belonging to rapper Badshah in Sector 26 for continued non-compliance with building safety rules.

A show-cause notice had been issued to the occupants on April 25, 2024. (HT Fi)

Authorities found multiple violations, including unauthorised construction of cabins, partitions, toilets, kitchens and a cold store at the nightclub, Sago by Badshah. Teams also found open courtyards with mild steel structures and fibre sheets, changes in the approved planning and layout, construction of tin sheds and storage areas, alteration of the rear elevation and several other deviations from the sanctioned building plan.

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Officials said that despite being given repeated opportunities and sufficient time to rectify or regularise the violations, the occupants failed to comply with the estate office directives.

A show-cause notice had been issued to the occupants on April 25, 2024.

The enforcement team sealed the premises on June 2, under Rule 14 and Rule 10 of the Chandigarh Estate Rules, 2007, following orders from deputy commissioner-cum-estate officer, Nishant Yadav. Officials said the process went on peacefully.

The club had previously hit the headlines after a bomb scare in 2024. Two explosions had occurred outside Badshah’s two clubs in Chandigarh at the time. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage showed a man throwing suspected crude bombs at the clubs before fleeing. The accused, later identified as an associate of gangster Goldy Brar, was arrested from Punjab’s Faridkot.

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