Chandigarh records coldest April night since 2008

Even as Chandigarh is seeing an early advent of summer this year, minimum temperature dropped to 12.3°C, four notches below normal, making the intervening night of Thursday and Friday coldest in April in at least 14 years.

The temperature is likely to rise in the coming days, but with light rain expected early next week, it may fall again.

Since 2008, for which data was readily available with the India Meteorological Department, April had previously recorded the lowest minimum temperature in 2011, when it went down to 13.1°C. The all-time low of 7.8°C was reported way back in 1965.

“Just a couple of days back, it had snowed in parts of Himachal Pradesh. The cold winds blowing from the hills led to a drop in temperature in Chandigarh at night even as the day had remained warmer. Clear sky also leads to cooler nights,” said Surender Paul, director, IMD, Chandigarh.

The weatherman said the sky is likely to get cloudy from Saturday onwards, and light rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. A dip in maximum temperature can be expected, but minimum temperature will remain on the higher side due to cloudy weather.

On Friday, maximum temperature was recorded at 31.4°C. In the next three days, it will remain between 32 and 36 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 13 and 17 degrees, according to the weather bulletin.