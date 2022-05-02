Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010

With an average maximum temperature of 38.5°C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per IMD data, average maximum temperature of 38.5°C was recorded in April at the Sector 39 observatory, hottest since the department started maintaining data in 2011.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9°C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3°C.

Speaking about why the temperature went so high, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “We have had a continuous dry spell in the city since the beginning of March. Even light rain brings down temperature below normal, but without any showers, the temperature has been climbing up.”

This April was also driest since 2006 when 0 mm rain was recorded in the city. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With two spells of trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) this month and 0.1 mm of rain throughout the whole month, this April was also driest since 2006 when 0 mm rain was recorded in the city. On average, 14.3 mm rain is recorded in the city in April, with mean 1.1 rainy days. Speaking about this, Singh said, “Rain during this period is mostly dependent on the western disturbances (WD) in the region. While we have had a few WDs in the city this month, they were weak and didn’t bring enough rain.”

Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.

As per the seasonal forecast issued by IMD for the month of May using probability models, it is expected that both maximum and minimum temperature will remain above normal for the month of May while normal to below normal rainfall is expected this month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday as a new WD will affect the region. ”A drizzle can be expected in the city, but with the cloud cover it is expected that temperature will fall by 1-2°C. Temperature is likely to start rising again from Wednesday onwards and while another WD is expected to hit the region on Thursday, it will be feeble and won’t have much effect in the city.”

With the effects of the WD starting on Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from 42.2°C on Saturday to 37.6°C on Sunday, 0.2°C above normal.

But the minimum temperature went up from 24.4°C to 27.7°C, 6.2°C above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 38°C, the while minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}