Chandigarh records hottest April since 2010
With an average maximum temperature of 38.5°C, this April was the hottest since 2010, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As per IMD data, average maximum temperature of 38.5°C was recorded in April at the Sector 39 observatory, hottest since the department started maintaining data in 2011.
In 2010, the average maximum temperature was 38.9°C at the airport observatory. This is the all-time highest for Chandigarh and was even recorded this year at the airport. The normal average maximum temperature for April as per the IMD is 34.3°C.
Speaking about why the temperature went so high, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “We have had a continuous dry spell in the city since the beginning of March. Even light rain brings down temperature below normal, but without any showers, the temperature has been climbing up.”
With two spells of trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) this month and 0.1 mm of rain throughout the whole month, this April was also driest since 2006 when 0 mm rain was recorded in the city. On average, 14.3 mm rain is recorded in the city in April, with mean 1.1 rainy days. Speaking about this, Singh said, “Rain during this period is mostly dependent on the western disturbances (WD) in the region. While we have had a few WDs in the city this month, they were weak and didn’t bring enough rain.”
Before April, March this year was also the driest since 2008.
As per the seasonal forecast issued by IMD for the month of May using probability models, it is expected that both maximum and minimum temperature will remain above normal for the month of May while normal to below normal rainfall is expected this month.
There are chances of light rain in the city on Tuesday as a new WD will affect the region. ”A drizzle can be expected in the city, but with the cloud cover it is expected that temperature will fall by 1-2°C. Temperature is likely to start rising again from Wednesday onwards and while another WD is expected to hit the region on Thursday, it will be feeble and won’t have much effect in the city.”
With the effects of the WD starting on Sunday, the maximum temperature went down from 42.2°C on Saturday to 37.6°C on Sunday, 0.2°C above normal.
But the minimum temperature went up from 24.4°C to 27.7°C, 6.2°C above normal.
In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 37°C and 38°C, the while minimum temperature will stay around 26°C.
-
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: Electric vehicle policy stuck in the slow lane
Having formulated the Electric Vehicle Policy to make eco-friendly vehicles more popular and mainstream in the city, the Chandigarh administration has been going around in circles when it comes to implementing it. Nearly four years later, a draft was notified in February this year, and the final policy was to be notified and made effective from April 1. But the administration realised additional frameworks were needed for its implementation, delaying the policy once again.
-
Dera Bassi MLA catches PSPCL junior engineer drunk on duty
In the second such case in the past two weeks, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa claimed to have caught a junior engineer of the Punjab State Power Corporation drunk on duty at Handesra village in Dera Bassi on Saturday evening. The JE Employees' Union on the other hand claimed that the engineer, Krishan Kumar, was on official leave and attending a family function when he was called for duty.
-
It is in extremely high temperature that they prosper the most, says Shiv Shankar. The elderly man dawdles all day long on his bicycle through old Delhi lanes, selling his cool kanji vada. Shiv Shankar works the lanes with his youngest son, Praveen Kumar. “We had our own agricultural land near the Yamuna, here in Delhi.” Shiv Shankar takes out a glass bottle from a cloth bag slung on his cycle's handlebar.
-
77-year-old killed during robbery bid in Civil Lines
A 77-year-old man was robbed and murdered inside his two-storey house in Civil Lines early on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that they were on the lookout for at least two suspects. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the victim had been identified as Ram Kishore Aggarwal, who was a property dealer. HT spoke to some of the victim's neighbours, who said he rarely had altercations with anyone.
-
AAP alleges north MCD awarded school tender to ‘fake NGO’
Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday claimed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation awarded a tender for the upkeep work of a school to a non-existent NGO, an allegation the Bharatiya Janata Party denied.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics