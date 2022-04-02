Chandigarh records hottest March since 2010

Combined with no rain, March this year was the hottest in 12 years, with the city recording the highest average maximum and minimum temperatures since 2010.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at 30.9°C, the average maximum temperature in Chandigarh in March 2022 is the highest since its observatory started keeping records in 2011.

Before this, the highest average maximum temperature in March was recorded at the Chandigarh Airport observatory in 2010, when it had gone up to 32.4°C. This observatory maintained records between 1953 and 2010, before IMD switched to its Sector-39 station.

Similarly, at 16.6°C, the city’s average minimum temperature this March was also the highest since 2011. A year before that, the Chandigarh Airport observatory had recorded a higher average minimum temperature of 16.7°C in the month.

Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “There was a continuous dry spell in the city throughout March. An anti-cyclonic movement had formed over southern Rajasthan as well, which kept south westerlies from affecting the region and western disturbances also barely had any effect on the city. Due to this the heat records were broken.”

As per IMD’s forecast for April, similar weather conditions are expected to continue, with above average temperatures and below average rain.

Meanwhile, due to an active western disturbance in the region, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 37°C on Thursday to 36°C on Friday, but was still 3.5 degrees above normal.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 18.6°C to 20.6°C, 4.3 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 37°C, while the minimum temperature will hover around 21°C.

