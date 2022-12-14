Chandigarh: Regulations discussed for proposed Beant Singh int’l centre

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the governing body of Beant Singh Memorial and Chandigarh Centre for Performing and Visual Arts in Sector 42, Chandigarh .

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Punjab government and Chandigarh administration.

​​The memorandum of association and rules and regulations of the proposed Beant Singh India International Centre was discussed at the meeting, including the structure of governance, membership categories and establishment of various committees.

It was stated during the meeting that the construction work of the cafeteria building at the Beant Singh Memorial is in progress and it will be completed soon.